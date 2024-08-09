Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Vigilance arrested a Junior Engineer on charges of demanding bribe here in the district.

Smruti Ranjan Nayak, the Junior Engineer at Naugaon Block in Jagatsinghpur district, was apprehended along with a person namely Babina Das for demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 25,000 from a contractor.

According to reports, Vigilance officials nabbed Nayak and Das while the latter was receiving the bribe as per the direction of the JE from the contractor for handing over a cheque for clearing his final pending bill.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Following their arrest, the Vigilance conducted searches at two locations of Nayak to probe into the disproportionate assets angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance Division PS Case has been registered under sections 7/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.