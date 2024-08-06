Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) engineer Pradeep Rath on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

During searches, the Vigilance officials detected three more plots in Dhenkanal valued at Rs 1 Crore. On Monday, the search teams unearthed 42 plots valued at Rs 1.05 Crore registered in his name and his family members.

During raids on properties belonging to Pradeep Kumar Rath, the Additional Chief Engineer of OBCC at Office of Chief Construction Engineer, R & B Cuttack Circle, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 multi storeyed buildings, 2 high value Flats in Bhubaneswar, 45 Plots, 1 Medicine store, 1 Crusher unit, Gold approx 1 Kg, deposits over Rs.1.62 Crore, 2 four wheelers, 2 JCBs, 1 Excavator, 1 Rock breaker etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Following his arrest, Rath will be forwarded today to the Vigilance court for possessing DA.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance has registered a case against OBCC Additional Chief Engineer.

Following properties in the name of Rath and his family members were unearthed:

1) Residential triple storeyed building at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Bhubaneswar.

2) Another residential triple storeyed building at Bhadrak.

3) 1 Flat at Oyster Apartment at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

4) 1 Flat at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

5) 1 Crusher Unit in Dhenkanal.

6) 1 Medicine store-cum-residence of area approx. 1000 Sqft. at Indradhanu market, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

7) 42 plots in upscale areas Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur, of which 3 are in Bhubaneswar, 1 in Khordha, 2 in Cuttack, 2 in Bhadrak, 2 in Dhenkanal and 32 in Jajpur. The plots were purchased by Rath in different years in his name as well as in name of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs 1.05 crore.

8) 3 more plots in Dhenkanal valued at Rs 1 Crore.

9) Fixed deposits in different banks and post offices worth Rs 88 lakh.

10) Insurance and other deposits over Rs 74 lakh

11) 1 four-wheeler, 2 JCBs, 1 excavator and 2 two-wheelers.