Bhubaneswar: Athagarh BDO Pradeep Kumar Sahu was today found in possession of assets worth crores of rupees, including 300 grams of gold and 3 plots, during raids by Odisha Vigilance over allegation against him regarding amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During house searches so far, the following assets in the name of Sahu and his family members were unearthed.

1) 1 building at Bhalibadi near Old PS, Khrodha.

2) Another building at Raj Sunakhala, Nayagarh.

3) 1 Flat at Shree Enclave, Goutam Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

4) 3 plots in Khordha, Raj Sunakhala, and Nayagarh.

5) Cash Rs 6 Lakhs.

6) Gold jewellery weighing approx. 300 grams and silver ornaments approx. 500 grams.

7) Bank, Postal, Insurance and other deposits are under verification.

8) 1 four-wheeler and 4 two-wheelers.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ flats/ plots were being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Till last reports came in, the searches were underway while the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.