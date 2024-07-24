Bhubaneswar: A woman journalist reportedly ended her life by jumping before a moving train in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusmita Parida. She was working for a web channel and had tied the knot some days ago.

Madhusmita's mutilated body has been recovered from the railway tracks near Bapuji Nagar in the city here.

The woman journalist reportedly shared a video in her social media account before taking the extreme step.

In the video, the woman journalist was heard of saying that she had been cheated by her husband.

“My husband has an illicit affair with another woman. He is reluctant to stay with me. Many people have tried their best to convince him to further our conjugal life. But, he did not agree,” said a sobbing Madhusmita in the video.

In the video, the woman journalist claimed that she could not go to office due to her marital discord.

“There was frequent quarrel among us whenever I stayed back home on a leave. Even, I could not go to office due to our marital discord. I am sorry and I cannot tolerate this anymore,” she was heard of saying in the video.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Capital Police have launched a probe into the incident.