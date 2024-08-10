Keonjhar: A woman teacher was arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job here in the district.

The accused person has been identified as Anusuya Barik, a teacher at an Ashram school. She was arrested by Ghasipura police following a complaint by the victim.

According to reports, Anusuya duped a woman identified as Madhusmita Jena, a resident of Chorgadia village in Nandipada tehsil of Keonjhar district, of Rs 5.85 lakh on the pretext of job.

Following her arrest, her husband is absconding.

More details are awaited...