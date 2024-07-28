Bhubaneswar: A group of women reportedly vandalised an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit in Sisupalgarh area of Odisha capital today.

Around 200 women, armed with bamboo sticks, raided the illegal unit at Sisupalgarh Nayak Sahi and destroyed several bottles of liquor in the afternoon. They also destroyed some other narcotic substances stored at the unit.

The women reportedly forced the owner of the illegal liquor manufacturing unit to do sit-ups publicly.

“Many people from our locality have become addicted to liquor due to this illegal unit. The owner of this unit was adding some tablets to the liquor. A person died today after regular consumption of liquor from this unit. This has prompted us to raid the liquor unit,” said a woman.

Another woman claimed that availability of illegal liquor has led to rise in crimes in the locality.

“Many youths of our area have become drunkards. They are involved in many incidents of violence against women. Several families have been facing severe financial crisis due to the consumption of liquor by their male members,” she said.

The woman alleged that the local police are quite aware of the illegal liquor unit but they are yet to take any action in this regard.