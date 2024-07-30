Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha welcomed a new member on International Tiger Day with the birth of a tiger cub yesterday.

The cub was born to white tigress Mousumi at 8.51 PM on July 29 (Monday) at the zoo situated on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city.

According to reports, white tigress Mousumi had delivered three cubs, of which two were stillborn. This is her first cub.

Following birth, the tiger cub was kept with its mother.

Both the mother tiger and her cub are under CCTV surveillance. The gender of the cub will be determined following a physical examination in future, the Zoo authorities informed.

White tigress Mousumi was born to tiger Manish and tigress Sneha at Nandankanan in the year 2016. The 8-year-old tigress gave birth to the cub following mating with tiger Manish.