Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam in Odisha's Sambalpur district released this season's first flood water, today.

As per official sources, a total of 20 sluice gates of the reservoir will be opened in three phases today to release excess water.

Due to the opening of the gates, water discharge at Kharmal would be around 4.50 lakh cusecs on 29th July morning and 5 lakh cusecs at Mundali by 30th July at 11 am, sources said.

The Special Relief Commissioner has instructed the Collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada to alert the people of Mahanadi riverside not to enter the river. The residents of the area have been advised not to allow animals for grazing close to the river.

The Collectors have been requested to remain alert and monitor the situation.