Bhubaneswar: Personnel of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) have been deployed at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the capital city here.

The OISF personnel have also taken up security at Botanical Garden, located close to NZP.

“In order to strengthen security, one platoon of OISF has been deployed at Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden from today,” said the zoo authorities in a statement.

The authorities of NZP had signed an MoU with the OISF on July 30. As per the agreement, a platoon of 35 OISF personnel has been deployed at the zoo and adjacent Botanical Garden, they added.

The OISF platoon comprises one inspector, four sub-inspectors and 30 constables, said the NZP authorities.

It is worth mentioning here that some armed miscreants had vandalised the office of NZP Deputy Director in April this year. They had also tried to attack some officials of the zoo.

It was alleged that the local police did not take prompt action in connection with the incident.