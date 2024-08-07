Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has raised concern over the safety of children and adolescents engaged in the entertainment industry in the state.

It has issued a detailed directive for the safety and security of children and adolescents engaged in entertainment industry including television, cinema, Jatra and live theatres.

The OSCPCR issued the guidelines in consonance with the provisions enshrined in Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act-1986, Child and Adolescent Labour Rules-2017, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act-2009.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that there are growing incidences of engaging children and adolescents in the entertainment industry and commercial entertainment activities especially in television, cinema, Jatras and live theatres posing threat to the protection of rights of those children. In consonance of the existing Acts and Rules, the Commission issued a detailed advisory for the safety and security of children and adolescents engaged in the entertainment sector,” said the OSCPCR.

Main points of the Advisory: