Bhubaneswar: As many as 17,761 teacher posts are lying vacant in primary and upper primary (UP) schools in Odisha.

This was revealed by School and Mass Education Minister (S&ME) Nityananda Gond while replying to a query of Simulia MLA Padma Lochan Panda in the Assembly today.

“The state government will take steps to recruit 16,519 teachers in the primary and UP schools in Odisha soon,” said the Minister.

There are some schools in state that do not have own land. The Chief Minister is quite aware of the issue and he has held discussions in this regard with the Revenue Minister, added the Minister.

Gond also revealed that the state government is looking into a proposal for reviving several 610-category aided high schools that have been facing severe shortage of teachers.

The Minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra.

Gond informed the House that the state government is now considering a proposal to reopen the schools that had been closed by the previous government on the grounds of low enrollment.

“The government will take appropriate steps in this regard after holding due consultation,” said the Minister on a query of Khurda MLA Prashant Jagdev.