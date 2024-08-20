Berhampur: More than 20 persons fell ill while condition of four of them became critical after reportedly consuming hooch in Chikiti area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday night.

The four were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

All victims belong to Karbala village in Chikiti area. After consuming country liquor purchased near Moundpur, they began vomiting and their condition quickly worsened.

They were subsequently admitted to Chikiti Hospital, from where the four were shifted to the MKCG Hospital for better treatment as their condition deteriorated.

Upon receiving information, police and Excise department officials arrived at the scene and initiated search operations in Moundpur, Jainapur, and Karbalua areas.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.