Paris: China remained on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally with 13 gold, followed by host France with 11 gold medals in second place and Australia in third place at the end of the seventh competition day.

Going into the eighth day of competitions on Saturday, China have 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze for a total of 31 medals.

France, however, jumped to second place with 11 golds and 12 silver and 13 bronze for a total of 36 medals. Australia meanwhile, slipped to third with a total of 22 medals, including 11 golds.

United States are placed fourth with 9 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze for a total of 43 medals. Great Britain are placed in fifth place with 27 medals, nine of them are gold.

With three medals -- bronze that came via Swapnil Kusale in the 50m Rifle 3P men's event on Thursday, India slipped to 48th position in the table.

Medal Tally: Top 5 and India:

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total China 13 9 9 31 France 11 12 13 36 Australia 11 6 5 22 US 9 18 16 43 Britain 9 10 8 27 India 0 0 3 3

(IANS)