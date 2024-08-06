Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Kishore Jena failed to qualify for the final round of Javelin Throw in the Paris Olympics, today.
While Jena started with a promising throw of 80.73 m, he was unable to better it as he ended up with 80.21 m in the next throw.
Jena was placed at 9th position in Group A of the qualification round.
However, India's Neeraj Chopra topped Group B and qualified for the final round with a one-time throw of 89.34m.
