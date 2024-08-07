New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha to seek first hand information on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50kg women's wrestling at the Paris Olympics. The Prime Minister also sought the options India has and asked the IOA chief to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case.

He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification, if that helps the wrestler. The star Indian wrestler faced a major setback on Wednesday morning when she was disqualified for being weighed a few grams over the permissible limit. Following the disqualification, the Indian grappler will be placed last as per United World Wrestling rules. A former World No. 1 in 48 kg, Vinesh was participating in her third Olympics. She missed out on a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury. In the Tokyo Olympics, she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinals.

(IANS)