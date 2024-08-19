Bhubaneswar: The individuals affected by natural calamities in Odisha will soon get houses. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Naik said the State government will launch ‘Antodaya Gruha Yojana’ for those whose houses were damaged due to cyclone or flood.

Mentioning that there was no such provision for the people of Odisha earlier, the Minister said the government will implement the new housing scheme at the earliest.

Naik further stated the individuals whose houses were damaged by elephants or destroyed in fire mishap will also be eligible to avail houses under the ‘Antodaya Gruha Yojana’.

Criticising the ‘Mo Ghara’ scheme, Naik said the previous BJD government launched the housing scheme in Odisha in an attempt to get political mileage ahead of the polls. No specific guidelines have been issued for the ‘Mo Ghara’ scheme, he added.

The Minister further said people are not showing much interest to avail benefits of the scheme. Especially, the Rs three lakh loan provision for a house under the scheme is quite disappointing for many.

“No one has allotted house under the Mo Ghara scheme,” Naik highlighted.