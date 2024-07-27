New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, refuted the ‘microphone switched off’ claims of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the NITI Aayog meeting in the capital and termed it ‘misleading’. “It is claimed that the microphone of CM, West Bengal was switched off during the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog. This is not correct. The clock only showed that her speaking time was over.

Even the bell was not rung to mark it,” PIB said in a fact-check. It also said that the Bengal Chief Minister was rather given ‘preferential treatment’ and was allowed to speak ‘out of turn’ else her turn would have come after lunch. “Alphabetically, her turn would have come after lunch. She was accommodated as the 7th speaker on an official request of the West Bengal government as she had to return early,” PIB said further in its fact-check. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog, alleging insult. She claimed that the Chief Ministers of other states like Andhra, and Chhattisgarh were given enough time to speak but her remarks were ‘cut short’ after just five minutes.

“This is insulting. I will not attend any further meetings,” said the TMC chief speaking to reporters after leaving the NITI Aayog meeting, mid-way. Notably, she was the only chief minister from Opposition-ruled states to attend the NITI Aayog meet. West Bengal Chief Minister said that she participated in the NITI Aayog meeting to strengthen the spirit of co-operative federalism but the government’s ‘partisan’ approach only worsened the matter. She along with other INDIA bloc allies has already accused the latter of favouring allies-run states and giving unfair treatment to Opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the West Bengal Chief Minister’s allegations are “completely false”. “She attended the Niti Aayog meeting. We all heard her. Every Chief Minister was given the allotted time and that was displayed on the screen which was present before every table,” the Finance Minister said.

“She said in the media that her mic was put off. That is completely false. Every Chief Minister was given their due time to speak. It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has claimed that her mic was switched off which is not true. She should speak the truth behind this rather than again build a narrative based on falsehood,” the Finance Minister added. The BJP also reacted to Mamata’s ‘microphone muted’ charge and accused the latter of attempting to build a narrative, based on falsehood. BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that Mamata Banerjee was competing with the Congress in crying foul over any issue and also politicising every platform. Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier told scribes that she would leave the meeting if she would not be allowed to put across her point of view.

