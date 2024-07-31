Pisces: Your high confidence and a manageable work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. Investing in real estate could be profitable. Address domestic issues promptly. Put in extra effort, as today is your lucky day. Bold decisions and actions will bring favorable rewards. Avoid wasting precious time; once it’s gone, it won't come back. Although men and women are different, today is a day when these differences will blend harmoniously. Remedy: Enhance your family life by reciting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm and 6:45 pm.