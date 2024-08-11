Pisces: The demands of others may conflict with your need for self-care today. Don't suppress your feelings—take time to do what you enjoy in order to relax. An old friend might reach out for financial help, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your finances. The health of a female family member could cause you concern. Take lessons from past setbacks, as proposing today might not go as planned. It's a great day to start new projects and plans. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen in your life, you may finally find some relief. However, your spouse might express frustration over the lack of excitement in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight, and drink the water the next morning to enjoy a harmonious time with your family.