Pisces: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financial improvements are expected later in the day. Consider planning something special for your children—make sure your plans are realistic so that they can be successfully executed. Your future generations will remember you fondly for this gesture. You might feel the pangs of love today. It could be a tense day, with differences arising between you and close associates. Although you may feel neglected by your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making arrangements just for you. You'll stay at home today, but ongoing family conflicts might cause some concern.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Remedy: To enhance your love life, toss a copper coin into running water.