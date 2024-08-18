Pisces: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. You may also receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Enjoy some joyful moments with family and friends. Some might experience a romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers. It's a day to proceed with caution, so hold off on sharing your ideas until you're confident they will succeed. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from others and indulging in something you love—this can bring positive changes into your life. If you've been feeling down for a while, today may be the day you start to feel truly blessed. For continued success in your business and career, fill a dry coconut with a mixture of roasted flour, unrefined sugar crystals, and powdered sugar, and bury it in a secluded spot where black ants can find it.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.