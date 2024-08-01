Pisces: Try to leave work early and do things you truly enjoy. At a party, you might meet someone who can offer valuable financial advice. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. However, erratic behavior from your partner could ruin the romance today. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. Students of this zodiac sign may struggle to concentrate on their studies and might waste precious time with friends. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could upset your mood.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by taking good care of pet dogs.