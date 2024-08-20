Pisces: You'll likely enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, be cautious to avoid anything that could weaken your strength. One of your siblings may ask to borrow money, and while you'll be willing to help, it could strain your finances. It's important to tackle some necessary cleaning around the house right away. Your partner may expect both your time and a gift today. It's a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Overall, it's a positive day, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the joys of married life. Remedy: Chant the mantra 'ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः' (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract positive financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM.