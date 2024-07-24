Pisces: Your sense of humor is your greatest asset—use it to lift your spirits and aid in your recovery. Today is filled with high energy and potential unexpected gains. Sharing your problems with family will lighten your load, but your ego might hold you back from revealing crucial details, which could lead to more issues. Brighten your lover's day with a warm smile. It's a successful day for those in creative fields, as they receive long-awaited recognition and fame. Students might find themselves spending excessive time on TV or mobile phones, leading to wasted hours. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: For optimal health, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Also, offer yellow cloth at religious and spiritual places.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM