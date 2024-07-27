Pisces: Encourage your mind to be open to positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take hold, your mind will naturally respond positively to every situation. Value your time and money, or you may face troubles and challenges in the future. A quarrel with a neighbor might spoil your mood, but don't lose your temper as it will only escalate the situation. No one can argue with you if you choose not to engage. Strive to maintain cordial relations. Today, you will realize that your love partner is someone who will love you forever. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance. You might spend a wonderful evening with your spouse, and the bright morning sun will rejuvenate you inside and out.

Green. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis made in a Tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to needy people for good financial condition.