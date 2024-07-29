Pisces: A pleasure trip with your friends or family members will help you relax. Today, you might meet someone at a party who can offer valuable advice to strengthen your finances. Family members will hold a special place in your life. Be mindful of your spouse's mood, as it doesn't seem very good. At the office, adapt to the circumstances and remain quiet unless necessary, as saying something unnecessary could get you in trouble. Your ability to act swiftly in solving problems will earn you recognition. However, a relative, friend, or neighbor might bring tensions to your married life today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

7:00 AM - 8:30 AM. Remedy: To improve your love life, keep a silk or satin white cloth in your wallet or pocket, ensuring it stays clean.