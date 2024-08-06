Pisces: Take time to rest and relax between work tasks. Your finances are likely to improve later in the day. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. While issues may arise at home, avoid criticizing your partner over minor problems. You are likely to achieve significant gains at work. Traveling will expose you to new places and important people. Be aware that relatives might disrupt your marital bliss today.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM. Remedy: For a smooth love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.