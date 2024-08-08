Pisces: Today, you may encounter several tensions and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling irritated and uneasy. Unresolved issues could become more complicated, and financial concerns might weigh heavily on your mind. Some of your time will be consumed by pending household tasks. However, your sweetheart will be your guiding angel today, so savor those moments. Work-wise, the day should go smoothly, with your communication and skills leaving a strong impression. Unfortunately, there might be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, causing some strain in your marriage.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by giving sweetened rice to those in need.