Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar today busted a female lootera gang involved in pickpocketing valuables from passengers in Mo Bus in the State Capital. Police arrested three women in this connection, who hail from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Identities of the arrested women have not been ascertained yet, a senior cop said.

According to a source, an FIR was lodged yesterday with Nayapalli police by a youth after he was allegedly looted of around Rs 25,000 while he was travelling in a Mo Bus near Durga Mandap in front of NABARD (a bank) at Nayapalli locality. When the victim alighted from the bus, he found that the money which he had kept in his pocket was missing. He suspected that he was pickpocketed.

Acting on the FIR, a team of Nayapalli police launched a probe. The team travelled in different Mo Bus in civil dress on the same route and nabbed the accused women.

“The lootera gang is from Chhattisgarh and arrested women were temporarily residing at different places in Bhubaneswar. They used to pickpocket the passengers travelling in Mo Bus,” the cop of Nayapalli PS stated.