Paradip: The local police today detained 12 persons, suspecting them to be Bangladeshi nationals. The group was detained after they arrived in Paradip in a bus from Babughat, Kolkata, earlier in the day.

Local residents, who became suspicious of the group's activities, promptly alerted the police. In response, the Paradip police initiated a probe to determine whether the detained individuals are residents of West Bengal or have infiltrated from Bangladesh.

Worth mentioning, Odisha police have ramped up surveillance across the coastal districts in light of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. Odisha's coastal and marine police have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Additional manpower has been allocated to marine police stations to monitor the situation more effectively. In accordance with standard procedures, the marine police have been directed to intensify their patrolling activities up to five nautical miles from the shore.

Recently, around 300 Odias were allegedly attacked by Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal on August 13. The victims were able to return home safely after the intervention of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Around 300 people from various parts of Odisha, including patients and their relatives, had traveled to Kharika village under Keshpur police limits in West Bengal's Medinipur district for treatment by a local healer.

However, on their way back, they were attacked by over a hundred Bangladeshi infiltrators, who blocked and damaged the vehicles carrying the Odias. The attackers also assaulted the patients and their relatives.

Notably, for the past few days, Bangladesh has been witnessing severe riots, with Hindu communities being targeted. Temples have been vandalized and set on fire. Meanwhile, in Odisha, Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally and engaging in various businesses are facing opposition.