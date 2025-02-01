Bhubaneswar: Just four days before the Assembly elections in Delhi, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The MLAs had earlier resigned from the ruling AAP after they were denied party tickets for the February 5 Assembly polls.

The MLAs are Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Bhawna Goud (Palam), Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), B.S. Joon (Bijwasan), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), and Girish Soni (Madipur).

The battle for Delhi has intensified with the three major parties—AAP, BJP and Congress—pulling out all the stops to secure people’s support.

The outcome of this high-stakes contest will be known on February 8 when the votes will be counted.