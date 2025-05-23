New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s repeated questioning about 'losses' during the Operation Sindoor, and the government’s ‘silence’ on Trump’s assertions that his administration brokered truce between India and Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters here on Friday, said that the Indian Army is being praised across the country as well as the world for eliminating terrorists and teaching Pakistan a lesson but the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, finds it hard to believe in the Army's action and country’s resolve to take on terror.

“Every citizen is happy with the Armed Forces and is standing with them. But Rahul Gandhi continues to make careless statements. Today, the country is asking Rahul Gandhi about his abusive language against the Prime Minister. Your statements are being supported in Pakistan, also the statements of Congress leaders are being used by Pakistani Parliament to defame India,” he said.

Further, taking a direct jibe at the Congress leader, Bhatia said, “Rahul Gandhi should decide which side he is on? Are you the leader of the opposition (LoP) of India or the Nishan-e-Pakistan of Pakistan?”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to X and again demanded that the government give answers on who allowed the US President to 'mediate' between India and Pakistan.

The BJP leader further said Rahul continues to carelessly raise questions over the number of jets being shot down by the Indian Air Force.

He stated that the DGMO as well as Air Marshal gave detailed account of operation on May 11 briefing, but the Congress MP deliberately ignores the facts and keeps asking about losses that India suffered, 'for weakening the morale of security forces'.

He said that Mariam Nawaz, a senior leader of Pakistan, has publicly admitted that the neighbouring nation suffered huge losses because of India's military action.

“Today, a senior leader of Pakistan, Mariam Nawaz, gave a statement that on the night of May 6 and 7, and on May 9, Pakistan had to face huge losses because of India's military action. Pakistan is admitting that India destroyed their 11 airbases, decimated nine terror centres. But, the Congress party continues to remain in denial,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged, "At Rahul Gandhi's instructions, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Operation Sindoor is a 'chutput (small)' war. Looking at Congress' character and careless attitude, it is not wrong to say that if anyone is betraying India, then it is the Congress party, it is Rahul Gandhi."

(IANS)