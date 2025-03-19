Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, said on Wednesday that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb is no longer relevant today.

He made the statement while addressing a press conference regarding the announcement on the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS to be held from March 21 to 23.

Asked about the recent Nagpur violence in Maharashtra, Ambekar said, "Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society. The police have taken cognisance of the incident and they will go about it."

Asked about whether Aurangzeb is relevant today and his tomb should be moved, the RSS leader said, "I think not relevant."

The statements have assumed significance as Sunil Ambekar is regarded as a top leader of the RSS and questions are raised by the Hindutva organisations and activists in Maharashtra about transferring the tomb of Aurangzeb away from the state and incidents of violence in Nagpur surrounding the issue.

While answering a question over the statement against the RSS by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ambekar clarified that the RSS is involved in building the nation peacefully.

CM Siddaramaiah had said on the floor of the Assembly that the RSS provokes violence.

"I have not seen the video of CM Siddaramaiah's statement. However, our Swayamsevak Sangh are involved in building this country peacefully. This has been an ongoing process since the first day. We are carrying out our work," Ambekar said.

Answering a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30, he added that earlier former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the RSS headquarters and there is no need to attach any significance to it.

Talking about the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS, Ambekar said, "The discussions will be held on five key transformations, and two resolutions will be adopted. The first resolution will address issues related to Bangladesh, while the second will focus on the RSS's 100-year journey and future plans."

"Everyone is aware of atrocities in Bangladesh on Hindus and other minorities. Earlier as well, the RSS condemned and we participated in the demonstrations. We are keen on anywhere either in Bangladesh or elsewhere in the world, Hindus' security and pride, sensitivity should be respected. That's the main point. We will discuss how to express it and what should be the further action," he said while answering a question.

"The other resolution is journey of 100 years by the RSS. Because, this year, the RSS is completing 100 years, it was a long journey, lot of milestones and participation by RSS volunteers in huge number of social, political events or things related with national security and integrity. Swayamsevaks took part in all activities. They have taken initiatives. Now, what next is also important and it will also be discussed," the RSS leader added.

Ambekar also said, "The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS will be held from March 21 to 23 in Channenahalli in Bengaluru. This meeting is crucial as it will focus on outlining the highest policy decisions of the RSS. The agenda includes a critical review of the organisation's activities and extensive discussions on future strategies."

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with the organisation's Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and other senior functionaries, will be participating in the meeting, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda will also attend the event, he added.

RSS Chief Bhagwat will be present at all sessions of the meeting, which will continue till March 23, Ambekar said.

The RSS will complete 100 years on Vijayadashami this year.

After a gap of four years, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being held in Bengaluru, making it a significant meeting in the organisation's history.

In the meeting, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale will present the 2024-25 report.

The RSS' centenary celebrations will focus on reaching out to all sections of the society.

(IANS)