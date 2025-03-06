Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP and BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with artiste Sivasri Skandaprasad at a private resort on Kanakapura road on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sivasri is a Tamil Nadu-based Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam artiste.

The family has kept the marriage ceremony intimate. Close friends and well-wishers from political and other fields were invited to the ceremony.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, former BJP MP Pratap Simha, In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya, BJP Karnataka President B. Y. Vijayendra and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Family sources stated that pre-wedding rituals were held on the evening of Wednesday.

The "mangalyadharna" ritual was held between 9.15 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. in the 'Tula Lagna'. Following the wedding, the ceremony to welcome the new bride will be held at the residence of Tejasvi Surya.

Family sources confirmed that a reception has been planned on March 9 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at Gayathri Vihar in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and other dignitaries from national politics are invited to the event.

Sharing the pictures of the wedding, Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra stated, "Participated in the wedding ceremony of BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, along with our MLAs and leaders, and conveyed our best wishes."

"As a dedicated party worker and a successful organiser representing Karnataka in the Lok Sabha, Tejasvi Surya is embarking on a new journey of married life with South Indian artist Sivasri. On this special occasion, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a blissful and joyful married life for the couple," he stated.

Sivasri is a bio-engineering graduate from SASTRA University. She is a student of Sanskrit and holds a Master's degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. She also pursues painting and modelling hobbies.

Sivasri has represented India globally and delivered cultural performances. She is the daughter of Mridangam maestro Seerkazhi J. Skandaprasad.

She shot to fame after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of her rendition of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage."

