Bhubaneswar: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP, JD(U) and some other parties, today finalised the seat sharing agreement for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

This was announced by BJP’s Bihar Assembly poll in-charge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per the agreement, both BJP and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will fight 101 seats each in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP(R) will contest 29 seats while RLM and HAM have been allocated six seats each.

The polling for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 16.

The NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is making all possible efforts to retain power in Bihar.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising RJD, Congress party, Left parties and some other political outfits, is trying to unseat the NDA and form government in the politically crucial state. The coalition is likely to finalize the seat sharing agreement soon.

It is worth mentioning here that BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur in Odisha, as party’s in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls.

The BJP president has also appointed Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mourya as party’s co-incharges for Bihar polls.

Notably, Pradhan had played a key role in BJP’s victory in Assembly polls in several states including Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.