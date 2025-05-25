Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development in Bihar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today removed his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party.

Lalu expelled Tej Pratap, a former minister and serving MLA in Bihar, from RJD for six years for irresponsible behaviour.

Lalu, a former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister, also removed Tej Pratap from the family.

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, I remove him from the party and family. Henceforth, he will not have any role of in either the party or family. He has been expelled from the party for 6 years,” said Lalu in a social media post.

It is worth mentioning here that Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly. Tejashwi had also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar twice in the past.

The RJD chief’s wife Rabri Devi had served as the Chief Minister of the politically crucial state for three terms.

The removal of Tej Pratap from the RJD may affect the party in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.