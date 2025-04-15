Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced the names of 18 District Presidents who have been elected unopposed during the party’s organisational elections for 2025, per State Returning Officer Pratap Keshari Deb.
Deb stated these presidents were elected based on single nominations received from each of the organisational districts. The internal elections were conducted over three days, starting April 13. The next phase of the organisational polls is scheduled to begin tomorrow.
Following the district-level elections, the process for the formation of the official committee and the executive committee for the State Council members will commence. Deb also mentioned the election for the party President will take place after these processes are completed, with details about nomination and voting to be revealed in the next phase.
Below is the list of the newly elected District Presidents from the 18 organisational districts:
Braja Kishor Pradhan – Angul
Sushant Kumar Mohapatra – Bargarh
Jagannath Swain – Bhadrak
Pradip Kumar Amat – Boudh
Romanch Ranjan Biswal – Deogarh
Pradeep Nayak – Gajapati
Prasant Kumar Muduli – Jagatsinghpur
Saroj Kumar Mohapatra – Jajpur
Harish Ganatra – Jharsuguda
Padmanabha Behera – Kandhamal
Manas Madakami – Malkangiri
Sudam Marandi ¬– Mayurbhanj-1
Manohar Randhari – Nabarangpur
Ramesh Chandra Behera – Nayagarh
Abani Ranjan Joshi – Nuapada
Umakanta Samantray – Puri
Saroj Kumar Kampa – Subarnapur
Jogesh Singh – Sundargarh