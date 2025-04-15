Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced the names of 18 District Presidents who have been elected unopposed during the party’s organisational elections for 2025, per State Returning Officer Pratap Keshari Deb.

Deb stated these presidents were elected based on single nominations received from each of the organisational districts. The internal elections were conducted over three days, starting April 13. The next phase of the organisational polls is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Following the district-level elections, the process for the formation of the official committee and the executive committee for the State Council members will commence. Deb also mentioned the election for the party President will take place after these processes are completed, with details about nomination and voting to be revealed in the next phase.

Below is the list of the newly elected District Presidents from the 18 organisational districts:

Braja Kishor Pradhan – Angul

Sushant Kumar Mohapatra – Bargarh

Jagannath Swain – Bhadrak

Pradip Kumar Amat – Boudh

Romanch Ranjan Biswal – Deogarh

Pradeep Nayak – Gajapati

Prasant Kumar Muduli – Jagatsinghpur

Saroj Kumar Mohapatra – Jajpur

Harish Ganatra – Jharsuguda

Padmanabha Behera – Kandhamal

Manas Madakami – Malkangiri

Sudam Marandi ¬– Mayurbhanj-1

Manohar Randhari – Nabarangpur

Ramesh Chandra Behera – Nayagarh

Abani Ranjan Joshi – Nuapada

Umakanta Samantray – Puri

Saroj Kumar Kampa – Subarnapur

Jogesh Singh – Sundargarh