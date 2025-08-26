Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today announced new appointments for the party’s student and youth wings.

Ipsita Sahu has been appointed as the President of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the party, with immediate effect. Similarly, Chinmaya Sahu has been named President of the Biju Yuba Janata Dal (BYJD), the party’s youth wing.

In addition, Patnaik appointed four office bearers each for BCJD and BYJD.

For BCJD, Debesh Acharya has been appointed as Senior General Secretary (Student Affairs), while Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Subhasis Khuntia, and Souvic Biswal have been named General Secretaries (Student Affairs).

For BYJD, Byomakesh Ray has been appointed as Senior General Secretary (Youth Affairs), and Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Amaresh Patri, and Sanjit Mohanty have been appointed as General Secretaries (Youth Affairs).