Bhubaneswar: Demanding an inquiry into the alleged EVM vote discrepancies in a booth in Odisha, BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik stated his party is in favour of ballot papers.

Patnaik asked BJP why it is so worried about the allegation when nobody has leveled any charges against the ruling party. This shows there might be something wrong somewhere, he added.

Replying to a query whether EVM tampering could be a reason for the defeat of BJD in the General Elections 2024, Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition, said an examination of such allegations should be conducted.

Expressing his happiness over the 27 years completion of BJD, Patnaik said, “We have been receiving a lot of best wishes from the people.”

On a query on his successor in BJD while the party is celebrating its 28th Foundation Day, Patnaik said, “I am go to be in the party for long and have not thought about the successor plan.”

Regarding ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, the BJD President said the party is looking into it.

Replying to another query on ‘Bharat Ratna’ for him, the former Odisha Chief Minister said, “I don’t have any news on this. BJD and many people of the State are in favour of ‘Bharat Ratna’ for legendary leader Biju Patnaik.”

He termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar as unfortunate.