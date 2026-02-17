Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC) slammed the address delivered in the Odisha Assembly by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the first day of the Budget Session on Tuesday.

Members of both the Congress and the BJD also staged a walkout from the House in protest against the Governor’s address.

Speaking to media persons, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticised the Governor’s address in the Assembly, stating that it was “strong in words but weak in action,” and failed to reflect the ground realities of governance.

The veteran leader also expressed serious concerns over the rising incidents of mob lynching in Odisha, as well as across India, alleging deterioration in the law-and-order situation.

He said that the law-and-order situation in Odisha under the current BJP-led government is in a dreadful state. Patnaik further added that nowhere else in the country can one find such reports of violence and deterioration in law and order as in Odisha.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that there is no similarity between the statements of the government and the Governor’s speech delivered in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that the state government is not committed to the development of Odisha and to safeguarding its interests.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, targeted the opposition parties, saying that they are confused and cannot tolerate the rapid development of the state under the current government.

Notably, the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Tuesday with the Governor delivering his address. He called upon the members to discharge their solemn responsibilities with dedication and work in unison to ensure inclusive growth.

He said that the state government aspires to create a Viksit Odisha by 2036, the centenary of the state’s formation.

Governor Kambhampati also highlighted several welfare and developmental initiatives undertaken by the state government to achieve its goals in agriculture, industry, education, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and the IT and ITES sectors.

The Governor’s address will be followed by a two-day discussion on his address. The State Budget will be presented on February 20 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

According to official sources, the sixth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly is scheduled to conclude on April 8. The session will be held in two phases and will comprise 28 working days.