Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today came down heavily on the BJP Government in Odisha, terming its newly launched ‘Ama Shasan’ initiative as a “copy-paste” version of the ‘5T-Mo Sarkar’ governance model introduced by the previous BJD regime.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan, BJD vice-president and former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak alleged the BJP Government has been renaming schemes instead of introducing new ones. “As many as 24 schemes of the erstwhile BJD Government have already been renamed by the present dispensation. With the launch of ‘Ama Shasan’, the number has now gone up to 25,” Nayak claimed.

He further said, “Many popular programmes initiated by the BJD are being reintroduced under different names. The BJP Government seems more interested in repainting buildings completed during the previous regime rather than focusing on real governance.”

The ‘5T-Mo Sarkar’ model was rolled out in Odisha by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Gandhi Jayanti, 2019.

Criticising the ruling BJP further, Nayak alleged the law-and-order situation in the State has worsened, and the Government lacks both a feedback mechanism and accountability.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the ‘Ama Shasan’ portal, aimed at creating a direct interface between citizens and the Government. The initiative also offers a toll-free helpline (14471) and a WhatsApp number (7400221903) for grievance redressal and quick communication.