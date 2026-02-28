Bhubaneswar: Citing indiscipline and involvement in anti-party activities, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled senior leader Pravat Ranjan Biswal from the party.

The expulsion comes into immediate effect and was carried out on the direction of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, according to a press release issued by the party.

The development follows reported resentment expressed by Biswal over the party’s decision to nominate entrepreneur-turned-politician Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

According to reports, Biswal, who was serving as a State Council Member of the BJD, had questioned the party’s decision and reportedly criticised the selection of leaders, who had earlier faced electoral defeat, as candidates for the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 16, 2026.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification, the last date for filing nominations is March 5, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Polling will be held on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting of votes will begin at 5 pm the same day. The Commission has stated the entire election process will be completed by March 20.