Bhubaneswar: A day after announcing the names of District Presidents for 18 organisational districts, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) confirmed former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will file his nomination for the post of party President tomorrow.

The BJD revealed on Tuesday the 18 District Presidents were elected unopposed as part of the party’s ongoing organisational elections for 2025.

BJD Coordination Committee President Debi Prasad Mishra stated the official announcement of the party President’s name will be made on April 19. He further added the party's State Council and Executive Committee will be constituted within the following two days.

Following the announcement of the party President, the BJD will also name the Presidents of its various affiliated wings.

Naveen Patnaik, the current BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, is poised to be re-elected as party President for the ninth consecutive term.

The District Presidents were selected based on single nominations received from each of the 18 organisational districts.