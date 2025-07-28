New Delhi: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Parliamentary Party met the National Commission for Women (NCW) today, demanding strict action against Nilagiri BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

Following the meeting, BJD MP Sasmit Patra stated the party raised the issue with the NCW Chairperson, condemning Khatua’s remarks. “His comments have deeply shaken not just her, but the entire women’s community and society at large,” Patra said.

Lekhasri Samantsinghar was also part of the delegation that met the NCW.

Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi added, “Today, we approached the NCW Chairperson to formally file a complaint against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua.”

Earlier, Samantsinghar had approached the State Commission for Women (SCW) in Odisha, demanding Khatua’s arrest for allegedly making extremely derogatory and sexist remarks against her.

In her memorandum to the SCW, Samantsinghar accused Khatua of character assassination with the intent to outrage her modesty in public. She urged the Commission to initiate an immediate inquiry and direct the police to act on the FIR she had lodged, noting that the charges against the MLA are cognisable and warrant custodial interrogation.