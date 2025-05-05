Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main opposition party in Odisha, on Monday announced the appointment of District Presidents for six of its organisational districts.

Per an official release from the party, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has appointed the following leaders:

Keonjhar – Ashish Chakraborty

Bhubaneswar – Ashok Chandra Panda

Rourkela – Pradyumna Tripathy

Mayurbhanj-2 – Dr. Debashis Marandi

Sambalpur – Rohit Pujari

Bolangir – Saroj Kumar Meher

Earlier, the BJD had announced District Presidents for 18 organisational districts.

Patnaik today also appointed the following leaders as Convenor of the different frontal wings and cells:

Biju Krushak Janata Dal – Prasanna Acharya – Senior Vice President

BJD Regional Development Cell – Ananga Udaya Singh Deo –Senior Vice President

BJD Cooperative Cell – Ranendra Pratap Swain – Senior Vice President

BJD Shikhya o Sikhyaka Cell – Badri Narayan Patra – Senior Vice President

BJD Fishermen Cell – Dr Ramesh Chandra Chayu Patnaik – Senior Vice President

BJD Tribal Cell – Mangala Kisan – Senior Vice President

BJD Senior Citizen Cell – Debashish Samantaray –Vice President

BJD OBC Cell – Arun Kumar Sahoo – Vice President

BJD SC Cell – Mahesh Sahoo – Senior General Secreatry

BJD IT & Social Media Cell – Amar Patnaik –Senior General Secertary

On April 15, the party announced the names of District President of 18 organisational districts. Below is the list of the newly elected District Presidents from the 18 organisational districts: