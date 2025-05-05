Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main opposition party in Odisha, on Monday announced the appointment of District Presidents for six of its organisational districts.
Per an official release from the party, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has appointed the following leaders:
- Keonjhar – Ashish Chakraborty
- Bhubaneswar – Ashok Chandra Panda
- Rourkela – Pradyumna Tripathy
- Mayurbhanj-2 – Dr. Debashis Marandi
- Sambalpur – Rohit Pujari
- Bolangir – Saroj Kumar Meher
Earlier, the BJD had announced District Presidents for 18 organisational districts.
Patnaik today also appointed the following leaders as Convenor of the different frontal wings and cells:
- Biju Krushak Janata Dal – Prasanna Acharya – Senior Vice President
- BJD Regional Development Cell – Ananga Udaya Singh Deo –Senior Vice President
- BJD Cooperative Cell – Ranendra Pratap Swain – Senior Vice President
- BJD Shikhya o Sikhyaka Cell – Badri Narayan Patra – Senior Vice President
- BJD Fishermen Cell – Dr Ramesh Chandra Chayu Patnaik – Senior Vice President
- BJD Tribal Cell – Mangala Kisan – Senior Vice President
- BJD Senior Citizen Cell – Debashish Samantaray –Vice President
- BJD OBC Cell – Arun Kumar Sahoo – Vice President
- BJD SC Cell – Mahesh Sahoo – Senior General Secreatry
- BJD IT & Social Media Cell – Amar Patnaik –Senior General Secertary
On April 15, the party announced the names of District President of 18 organisational districts. Below is the list of the newly elected District Presidents from the 18 organisational districts:
- Braja Kishor Pradhan – Angul
- Sushant Kumar Mohapatra – Bargarh
- Jagannath Swain – Bhadrak
- Pradip Kumar Amat – Boudh
- Romanch Ranjan Biswal – Deogarh
- Pradeep Nayak – Gajapati
- Prasant Kumar Muduli – Jagatsinghpur
- Saroj Kumar Mohapatra – Jajpur
- Harish Ganatra – Jharsuguda
- Padmanabha Behera – Kandhamal
- Manas Madakami – Malkangiri
- Sudam Marandi ¬– Mayurbhanj-1
- Manohar Randhari – Nabarangpur
- Ramesh Chandra Behera – Nayagarh
- Abani Ranjan Joshi – Nuapada
- Umakanta Samantray – Puri
- Saroj Kumar Kampa – Subarnapur
- Jogesh Singh – Sundargarh