Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal, the principal Opposition party in Odisha, will hold a massive demonstration in the capital city here on February 24 (Tuesday) to protest against the alleged anti-farmer policy of the BJP government in the state.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has been holding demonstrations across the state since February 2 to protest the alleged mismanagement in the paddy procurement system.

“The party will hold a massive protest at Lower PMG in the capital city on Tuesday to protest the anti-farmer policy of the BJP government and highlight the worsening law and order situation in Odisha,” said senior BJD leader and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra at a press conference here today.

According to the regional party, the paddy procurement system has completely collapsed in Odisha, causing distress among the farmers.

“Several irregularities have been reported from the very first day of this year’s paddy procurement drive in the state. Irregularities in farmer registration, token distribution and procurement at mandis as well as the issue of arbitrary deductions have caused immense hardship to farmers. The farmers have been holding protests across the state to highlight all these issues. However, the state government is unwilling to acknowledge their grievances and take the necessary steps in this regard,” said BJD Deputy Leader in Assembly Prasanna Acharya.

As many as 1,966,181 farmers had registered themselves to sell their paddy at the mandis this year. However, the registrations of around 1,50,000 farmers have been cancelled by the government, he alleged.

“While the total paddy production in the state stood at 19.306 million metric tonnes this year. The government has so far procured only 6.009 million metric tonnes of paddy, which is merely 31 per cent of the total production,” Acharya added.

As per the norms, the payment should reach farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of procurement, but in reality, payments are delayed by 15 to 20 days in the state, he said.