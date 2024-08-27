Bhubaneswar: The Bjiu Janata Dal’s President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expelled Sasmita Majhi, Zilla Parishad Member from the party.

Majhi has been expelled for her involvement in anti-people activities. She is the Zilla Parishad Member of Zone-3 of Mathili block in Malkangiri district.

The decision comes into force with immediate effect, a media release issued by the party has stated.

Sources said Majhi was allegedly defrauding job seekers on the pretext of providing them employment opportunities.