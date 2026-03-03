New Delhi: Ending speculation over its candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Central Election Committee has approved the names of two candidates from the state. The committee has also cleared the list of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five other states.

According to a press release issued by the BJP, the party has nominated Sujeet Kumar and Manmohan Samal as its candidates for election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Sujeet Kumar is currently a Member of the Rajya Sabha representing Odisha. He joined the BJP in September 2024 after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Following his resignation, BJD president Naveen Patnaik expelled him from the party on charges of anti-party activities.

Manmohan Samal is the Odisha BJP State President. In July 2025, he was re-elected unopposed for a fourth term. His leadership has been widely credited for the BJP’s historic victory in the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, which ended the BJD’s 24-year rule in the state.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 16, 2026.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification, the last date for filing nominations is March 5, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Polling will be conducted on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. on the same day.

The Commission has stated the entire election process will be completed by March 20.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over whether the BJP will field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

According to reports, during a meeting of senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, a decision was taken to field three candidates for the elections.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP holds 79 seats, a number that has risen to 82 with the support of Independents. The BJD has 48 members (excluding two suspended legislators), while the Congress holds 14 seats. The CPI(M) has one seat in the House.

The BJD has nominated entrepreneur-turned-politician Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.