Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha on April 12 to attend several party organisational programmes. This was announced by BJP MP Sukanta Panigrahi today.

During his visit, Nadda will also inaugurate multiple government programmes. Notably, he serves as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Nadda’s visit holds particular significance as the name of the new BJP Odisha unit President will be announced shortly after. Panigrahi confirmed the official announcement will be made on April 14.

Panigrahi further hinted the name of the BJP National President will be announced first, followed by the naming of the party’s Odisha unit President.

Manmohan Samal has been serving as the BJP Odisha unit president since March 24, 2023.