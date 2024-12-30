New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of ‘prioritising’ his new year holiday over India’s 'architect of economic reforms' late Dr. Manmohan Singh, as many reports claimed that the Congress MP has flown abroad to ring in the New Year.

Reports of Rahul Gandhi's foreign tour during the seven-day mourning period following the demise of India’s 14th Prime Minister set off a round of attack and counter-attacks between the BJP and Congress.

This comes close on the heels of bitter political mudslinging between the two parties, first over alleged humiliation of Dr. Singh over his cremation at the city’s Nigambodh Ghat and then over senior Congress leaders as well as Gandhis giving the ashes immersion rituals a miss.

Many BJP spokespersons, including the party's IT cell chief, took to social media to blast the Congress MP for flying abroad at a time when the nation was mourning the demise of its former Prime Minister.

Amit Malviya took to X and accused the Congress leader of being insensitive towards Dr. Singh's contributions.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year," Malviya posted.

Invoking Operation Blue Star, he wrote: “The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at the Congress for disregarding and insulting the former PM, not just during his lifetime but also after his demise.

“While the country is mourning Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as nation observes 7 days of mourning Congress doesn’t care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime,” Poonawala said.

“They continue to do so now. Yesterday, nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied Bharat Ratna to Dr. Manmohan Singh as per latest disclosures This is their true face,” he said on X.

The Congress was also quick to respond and satirically advised the BJP members to ‘get well in the New year’.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore took to X to slam the ‘diversion politics’ of BP.

"When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful,” Tagore said.

“If Mr. Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New Year,” he added.

(IANS)